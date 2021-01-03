Bharat BioTech's Covaxin Gets Expert Panel's Recommendation For Emergency Use

Bharat BioTech's Covaxin Gets Expert Panel's Recommendation For Emergency Use

Jan. 3, 2021, 8:25 a.m.

Indian government appointed expert panel has recommended that Bharat BioTech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, should be given restricted emergency use in India.

Bharat BioTech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has become the second vaccine to secure recommendation for restricted emergency use from a government-appointed expert panel in India. This comes a day after the panel made a similar recommendation for Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZenca.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Saturday recommended Covaxin should be granted restricted emergency use in India.

The expert panel made the recommendation for Covaxin saying it should be granted permission for "restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains".

However, a final decision on whether these two vaccines should be given emergency use approval in India will be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The panel's recommendation for emergency use for the two vaccines paves the way for rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in India.

Meanwhile, apart from the recommendations for Covaxin and Covishield, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO also recommended Phase-III trials of the vaccine candidate that is being developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

On Saturday, all states and UTs held a dry-run for Covid-19 vaccination. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people not to be misguided by rumours and disinformation regarding the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccine.

The health minister said free vaccine would be provided in the first phase to the most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers.

He said the details of how 27 crore priority beneficiaries -- those above 50 years of age and those below it having comorbidities -- would be vaccinated until July are being finalised.

The dry-run was conducted in state capitals in at least three session sites. Some states also included districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

Agencies

Hundreds Of Nepalis Containers Stranded In Chinese Side Of Border Due To Border Closure
Jan 03, 2021
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 83 Million, U.S. Confirms Over 20 Million Infections
Jan 02, 2021
Nepal-India Agree On Key Points Of Mahakali Treaty
Jan 02, 2021
Kathmandu’s Residence Has To Wait Till Mid-April For Melamchi Drinking Water
Jan 02, 2021
India’s Expert Panels Recommends AstraZeneca Oxford's Vaccine For Emergency Use
Jan 01, 2021

More on India

India In Preparation For Vaccine Rollout By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
J&K: JKTDC’s Kongposh Reverberates With Music, Cuisine, Art By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
J&K: At Wular Lake, Enthusiasts Take A ‘Bird Walk’ On Birdman Of India’s Birth Anniversary By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
J&K: Srinagar Traffic Police Organizes Candle-Light Vigil In Remembrance Of Road Traffic Victims By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
J&K: Srinagar Girl Revives Candle Lighting Culture In Kashmir By Agencies 4 weeks ago
India Likely To Have COVID-19 Vaccine In Few Weeks: PM Modi By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Hundreds Of Nepalis Containers Stranded In Chinese Side Of Border Due To Border Closure By Agencies Jan 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 3: Light Rain Is Possible In Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2021
GATE College Received Formal Affiliation From EHL University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2021
India Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Jan 02, 2021
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 83 Million, U.S. Confirms Over 20 Million Infections By Agencies Jan 02, 2021
Nepal-India Agree On Key Points Of Mahakali Treaty By Agencies Jan 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75