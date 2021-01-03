COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 421 New Cases, 637 Recovery And 8 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 421 New Cases, 637 Recovery And 8 Deaths

Jan. 3, 2021, 4:53 p.m.

With 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 261859.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5800 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 421 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 637 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 254494 the recovery rate is 97.1 percent.

As many as 8 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1878. There are 5487 are active cases in the country.

