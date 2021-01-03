Himalaya Airlines Provide Support To Prayas Nepal

Himalaya Airlines Annual CSR Commitment; Continues Support Prayas Nepal

Jan. 3, 2021, 12:27 p.m.

As a part of its annual CSR commitment of 2020 towards Prayas Nepal, Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture, yet again extended its support to the children of the organization under its CSR banner. The Airlines donated yearlong supply of notebooks on the New Year Eve. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the Airlines this year prudently added the COVID-19 essential supplies as well to the contribution.

During a brief visit to Prayas Nepal on December 31, 2020, the officials of Himalaya Airlines handed over the educational and medical supplies to Prayas Nepal office bearers maintaining all the COVID-19 safety protocols. The contribution included 1,650 notebooks, two infrared thermometers, 24 bottles of hand sanitizers and 1,000 surgical face masks.

With its continuous contribution of essential educational and snack/grocery supplies over past 3 years, Himalaya has been able to make a difference in lives of Prays Nepal children and many of the students have been able to successfully continue their educational pursuit. This year too, a total of 27 students aged between 8 to 20 years will be receiving the yearlong school necessities to follow their academic courses. The additional supply of COVID-19 essentials is aimed to safeguard the children from COVID-19.

Ujjwala Dali, Head of Department – Brand and Service Improvement remarked, “2020 has been a year of uncertainty and dampened spirits, especially for children all over. Fear of COVID-19 spread and social distancing has hit hardly to schools and colleges. However with vaccines around the corner, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and educational institutions are now gearing up to reopen. With our persistent pledge to make meaningful contributions, we thought this is the right time to fulfill our annual commitment to Prays Nepal and we are determined to continue our support to the organization’s efforts to groom the children in all walks of life. ”

While expressing gratitude on behalf of Prayas Nepal, President, Mani Joshi, said, “We are sincerely thankful to Himalaya Airlines for their continual support to our children, since 2017. Himalaya’s contribution every year has not only helped in boosting morals of our children in this pandemic year but has also inspired us to ardently strive for the better upkeep of our children. We wish for steady progress of Himalaya Airlines in the coming years.”

Prayas Nepal is a non-profit social organization providing shelter especially to orphan, abandoned, abused and physically challenged children from different parts of Nepal, continuously striving to provide education and skillful trainings.

