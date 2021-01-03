Weather Forecast For January 3: Light Rain Is Possible In Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast For January 3: Light Rain Is Possible In Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

Jan. 3, 2021, 8:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There will chances of light snowfall at some places of the western high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the western high mountainous region. Slightly rise in night time temperature tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

GATE College Received Formal Affiliation From EHL University
Jan 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 419 New Cases, 750 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Jan 02, 2021
Mergers Helps Global IME Bank To Strengthen Its Role: Chandra Prasad Dhakal
Jan 02, 2021
Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Jan 02, 2021
RPP Holds A Massive Rally Demanding Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom
Jan 01, 2021

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Temperature Plummets To 0.8 Degree Celsius Second Consecutive Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 31:Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 30: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 29: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Light Snowfall Is Likely In Western High Mountain Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Hundreds Of Nepalis Containers Stranded In Chinese Side Of Border Due To Border Closure By Agencies Jan 03, 2021
Bharat BioTech's Covaxin Gets Expert Panel's Recommendation For Emergency Use By Agencies Jan 03, 2021
GATE College Received Formal Affiliation From EHL University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2021
India Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Jan 02, 2021
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 83 Million, U.S. Confirms Over 20 Million Infections By Agencies Jan 02, 2021
Nepal-India Agree On Key Points Of Mahakali Treaty By Agencies Jan 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75