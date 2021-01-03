Weather Forecast For January 3: Light Rain Is Possible In Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There will chances of light snowfall at some places of the western high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the western high mountainous region. Slightly rise in night time temperature tonight.