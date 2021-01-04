COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths

Jan. 4, 2021, 4:46 p.m.

With 430 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 262262.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4401 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 403 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 594 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 262262 the recovery rate is 97.1 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1885. There are 4401 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation
Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall
Jan 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 04, 2021
Himalayan Bank Provides Support To Madan Bhandari Memorial Garden And Park Committee
Jan 04, 2021
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Earns Leading Luxury Hotel Resorts By SATA
Jan 04, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
India Approves Two Covid-19 vaccines, Roll Out Within 1-2 Days By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 197 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 421 New Cases, 637 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS 2 days, 4 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 83 Million, U.S. Confirms Over 20 Million Infections By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Himalayan Bank Provides Support To Madan Bhandari Memorial Garden And Park Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Earns Leading Luxury Hotel Resorts By SATA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Qatar Airways To Launch Flights To Seattle From 29 January 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Disasters And Traditional Knowledge By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey and Anoj Basnet Jan 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75