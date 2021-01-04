Himalayan Bank Provides Support To Madan Bhandari Memorial Garden And Park Committee

Himalayan Bank Limited Provides Rs.500, 000 financial supports to Madan Bhandadri Memorial Garden Protection Committee to purchase various kinds of plants and trees and protection of the Public Park and garden.
According to a press release issued by the bank, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, the bank has provided the money to the committee, which has been protecting and expanding the parks since long time.
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75