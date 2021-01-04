Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation

Acting Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Hitendra Deb Shakya said that the newly installed 315 MVA Transformer of Dhalekebar Substation charged from last night. He said that NEA can now import an additional 100 MW from India.

Situated in Dhanusha District, the Dhalkebar substation is the largest substation in Nepal. Under the Capacity Enhancement Project supported by the government of Nepal, there added a 315 MVA, 220-132 transformer.

Following the charge of new 315 MVA transformers, the capacity of the Dhalkebar substation has now reached to 635 MVA. Out of two 315 MVA transformer, the process of installation of another one is currently undergoing.

Charged a few months ago, the 400-200 kV Dhalkebar substation will have transformers with 945 MVA. After the insulation of the new transformer, it will help to export additional energy generated by the 456 MW Upper Tamkosi project.

Head of Transmission line Directorate of Nepal Electricity Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha said that Nepal can import an additional 100 MW if it is necessary from this line as per our agreement. We have been importing 270 to 280 MW of electricity from Dhalkebar. However, we can import 100 MW additional electricity from India,” said Shrestha.

NEA has signed a PPA agreement with NTPC India to purchase 250 MW from July to November 350 from December to April and 200 MW from May to June through the Dhalkebar-Mujaffarpur Transmission line which has already charged to 400 kV. The agreement is valid till 30 June 2021. As Nepal does not have a 400 kV Transmission line, Nepal is transmitting the electricity converting it through a 132 kV transmission line.

Currently, Hetauda-Dhalkebar- Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line is under construction and Khimti Dhalkebar 220 kV transmission line is now under 132 kV capacity.



