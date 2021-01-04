Weather Forecast For January 4: Light To Moderate Snowfall At Many Places Of The High Mountainous Region

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Under the influence of above system, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.
Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75