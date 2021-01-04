Weather Forecast For January 4: Light To Moderate Snowfall At Many Places Of The High Mountainous Region

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Under the influence of above system, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region.