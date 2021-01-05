COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 578 Recovery And 8 Deaths

With 522 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 262784.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4551 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 522 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 578 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 255666 the recovery rate is 97.29 percent.

As many as8 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1893. There are 5225 are active cases in the country.