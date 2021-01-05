Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 85 Million With 1.8 Million Death

Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 85 Million With 1.8 Million Death

Jan. 5, 2021, 7:32 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have surpassed 85 million, with over 1.8 million fatalities and more than 48 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases, including 17 local infections.

Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after officials in the Tokyo region urged action to tackle a record surge in cases.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to "stay at home" as he announced a fresh lockdown for England, a few hours after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a strict lockdown for Scotland.

The EU medicines watchdog said it could decide later on Monday whether to authorize Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, bringing forward the date from Wednesday.

The U.S. has recorded over 20 million cases with more than 353,000 deaths; three U.S. states have found the new variant of coronavirus.

U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc. said on Monday that Israel's health ministry had authorized its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the vaccine's third regulatory authorization and the first outside North America.

"Ministry of Health of Israel has secured six million doses and first deliveries are expected to begin in January," Moderna said in a statement.

Moderna has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada and additional authorizations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Brazil has confirmed its first two cases of the new variant of coronavirus that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, Sao Paulo state's health secretariat said on Monday.

One of the people infected was a 25-year-old woman from the city of Sao Paulo in contact with travelers who had been to Britain, according to a statement from the state government. The other patient was another Sao Paulo resident, a 34-year-old man who had contact with her.

New York State has confirmed its first case of the new variant of coronavirus that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

The U.K. variant has been identified in at least 19 countries. A separate variant is now spreading rapidly in South Africa. In the U.S., a 30-year-old man, also with no travel history, has tested positive for the U.K. strain in California.

"We actually don't know that it’s not already in other parts of the United States or in other parts of the world,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, UCHealth’s Infection Prevention senior director. “I would say almost with certainty it is because this is just what viruses do."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to "stay at home" as he announced a fresh lockdown for England, a few hours after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a strict lockdown for Scotland.

Agencies

Weather Will Start To Improve From Wednesday
Jan 05, 2021
Dana-Khurkot 220 Kv Transmission Line Completed
Jan 04, 2021
Juventus 4-1 Udinese: Relentless Ronaldo Strikes Again
Jan 04, 2021
India Approves Two Covid-19 vaccines, Roll Out Within 1-2 Days
Jan 03, 2021
Hundreds Of Nepalis Containers Stranded In Chinese Side Of Border Due To Border Closure
Jan 03, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 185 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 594 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 19 minutes ago
India Approves Two Covid-19 vaccines, Roll Out Within 1-2 Days By Agencies 1 day, 21 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 197 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 421 New Cases, 637 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
India Approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS 2 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

NIFRA Appoints NIBL Ace Capital As Its Issue Manager By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2021
Aping The West By Hemang Dixit Jan 05, 2021
Weather Will Start To Improve From Wednesday By Agencies Jan 05, 2021
Light Rain Will Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2021
Newly Installed 315 MVA Transformer Charged In Dhalkebar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021
Humla Airport Has Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow Fall By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75