India Hands Over NR 306 Million Cheque To CEO Of NRA

Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Indiain Nepal met Shushil Gyawali, CEO of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) today and discussed various Government of India assisted reconstruction projects.

She handed over a cheque of NRs 306.6 million towards reconstruction of educational institutions in earthquake affected districts of Nepal. With this cheque handover, India has reimbursed an amount of NRs 819.8 million to Government of Nepal towards educational sector reconstruction projects.

Under India’s committed a grant assistance of US $ 50 million towards reconstruction of educational institutions in Nepal, 71 projects have presently been taken up by NRA, including the Central Library building of Tribhuvan University. These projects are located in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Kavre, Dhading, and Sindhupalchowk districts of Nepal.While 3 schools in Gorkha and 5 in Nuwakot have been completed, construction of 56 schools in five districts is underway and seven schools are in final stage of award of contract.

During the meeting, progress of various Government of India funded reconstruction projects in Housing, Health and Cultural Heritage sector were also discussed. India has committed US $ 150 million towards reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, US $ 50 million for reconstruction of 147 hospitals/health posts in 10 districts and another US $ 50 million for restoration/reconstruction of 28 cultural heritage sites in 8 districts of Nepal. While housing sector projects are nearly completed and handed over to beneficiaries, projects in Education, Health and Cultural Heritage sectors are at various stages of active implementation.

DCM reiterated continued commitment of Government of India to work with Government of Nepal towards its reconstruction efforts, there by complementing efforts of Government and people of Nepal in post-earthquake recovery.