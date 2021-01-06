Nepal Welcomes Agreement Between Saudi Arabia And Qatar

Jan. 6, 2021, 4:58 p.m.

The Government of Nepal welcomes the decision of the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries. Nepal believes that the important steps taken by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the GCC Summit yesterday will contribute to the resolution of outstanding issues among some of its member States and lead towards stability and cooperation in the region.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal enjoys close bilateral relations with all the GC Ccountries. The Government and people of Nepal always wish for peace, prosperity and development in the Gulf region.

