COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 412 New Cases, 483 Recovery And 4 Deaths

With 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 263605.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5132 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 412 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 483 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 263605 the recovery rate is 97. 36 percent.

As many as 4 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1903. There are 5058 are active cases in the country.