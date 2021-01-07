COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 412 New Cases, 483 Recovery And 4 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 412 New Cases, 483 Recovery And 4 Deaths

Jan. 7, 2021, 4:29 p.m.

With 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 263605.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5132 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 412 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 483 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 263605 the recovery rate is 97. 36 percent.

As many as 4 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1903. There are 5058 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 251COVID-19 Cases
Jan 07, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 7: Mainly Fair
Jan 07, 2021
India Hands Over NR 306 Million Cheque To CEO Of NRA
Jan 06, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Expand 0.6 Percent In 2021:The World Bank
Jan 06, 2021
Nepal Welcomes Agreement Between Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Jan 06, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 251COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 37 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 184 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 409 New Cases, 495 Recovery And6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 232 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 578 Recovery And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Reaches 85 Million With 1.8 Million Death By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Congress Affirms Biden's Electoral College Victory, After Capitol Riot By Agencies Jan 07, 2021
Pro-Trump Mob Storms US Capitol Building By Agencies Jan 07, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 7: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2021
India Hands Over NR 306 Million Cheque To CEO Of NRA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Expand 0.6 Percent In 2021:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021
Nepal Welcomes Agreement Between Saudi Arabia And Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75