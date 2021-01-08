Global Coronavirus Infections Top 88 Million

Global Coronavirus Infections Top 88 Million

Jan. 8, 2021, 6:53 p.m.

The global tally for confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 88 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show global infections reached 88,042,762 as of 6:00 UTC on Friday.

It puts the number of deaths at 1,898,530.

The United States has the largest number of infections, at 21,574,043, followed by India with 10,413,417, Brazil with 7,961,673, Russia at 3,297,833 and Britain at 2,898,052.

The United States also has the largest number of deaths, at 365,208. Brazil is next with 200,498, followed by India with 150,570, Mexico at 131,031 and Britain at 78,632.

Agencies

