COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 362 New Cases, 699 Recovery And 3 Deaths

Jan. 9, 2021, 4:48 p.m.

With 362 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 264521.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 362 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 699 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 257928 the recovery rate is 97. 51 percent.

As many as 3 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1912. There are 4681are active cases in the country.

