Entrepreneurs Demand Reopening Of Nepal-India Sunauli Border Point

Jan. 9, 2021, 7:56 a.m.

Siddhartha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rupendehi has demanded that Nepal-India border, especially the Belahiya-Sunauli border point, through which a larger number of tourists enter Nepal, be reopened reports The Rising Nepal.

The association has requested the government to create an environment conducive to increasing the tourist activities in the region by fully reopening the border checkpoints, complying with all the safety measures taken by the government.

Handing over a memorandum through Pitamber Ghimire, Chief District Officer of Rupendehi, to Bhanubhakta Dhakal, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of the federal government, the association made that demand on Friday.

The border has remained closed for the past 10 months in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Sanjay Bajimay, Working Committee Member of the association and Coordinator of the Tourism Committee, said that the checkpoint should be reopened as national and international flights alongside tourism activities had resumed in other countries.

Agencies

