Foreign Minister Will visit India On Jan 14: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will discuss the issue of opening Gauriphanta border during his forthcoming his forthcoming visit to India next week.

Addressing a mass meeting in Dhangadhi, PM Oli revealed that FM Gyawali would leave for India on January 14 and would include Gauriphanta border point in bilateral discussions, among other issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to issue statement on the same.