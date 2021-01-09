Foreign Minister Will visit India On Jan 14: PM Oli

Foreign Minister Will visit India On Jan 14: PM Oli

Jan. 9, 2021, 7:38 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will discuss the issue of opening Gauriphanta border during his forthcoming his forthcoming visit to India next week.

Addressing a mass meeting in Dhangadhi, PM Oli revealed that FM Gyawali would leave for India on January 14 and would include Gauriphanta border point in bilateral discussions, among other issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to issue statement on the same.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Released Youths Who Were Arrested Wearing T-Shirt Demanded Where Is Nirmala’s Rapist’
Jan 09, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 9: Mainly Fai In Bagmati, Province 2 And Province 1
Jan 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 207 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 558 New Cases, 585 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Jan 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 8: Partly Cloudy Province 1 And Sudur Paschim
Jan 08, 2021

More on News

Police Released Youths Who Were Arrested Wearing T-Shirt Demanded Where Is Nirmala’s Rapist’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
India Hands Over NR 306 Million Cheque To CEO Of NRA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal Welcomes Agreement Between Saudi Arabia And Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Japan Provides Equipment To Dadeldhura Blood Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
RPP Holds A Massive Rally Demanding Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
China And Nepal Are Good Neighbors, Good Friends And Good Partners: Chinese Foreign Ministry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Entrepreneurs Demand Reopening Of Nepal-India Sunauli Border Point By Agencies Jan 09, 2021
Democrats Plan To Introduce Article Of Impeachment By Agencies Jan 09, 2021
Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump's Account By Agencies Jan 09, 2021
Weather Forecast For January 9: Mainly Fai In Bagmati, Province 2 And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2021
Global Coronavirus Infections Top 88 Million By Agencies Jan 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 207 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75