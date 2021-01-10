Weather Forecast For January 10: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 and 2

Jan. 10, 2021, 7:03 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

