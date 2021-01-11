Japanese Drug Effective For COVID-19

Japanese Drug Effective For COVID-19

Jan. 11, 2021, 7:33 a.m.

A research team based in Britain says an arthritis drug developed in Japan can significantly improve the survival rate of critically ill COVID-19 patients reports NHK.

Researchers from Imperial College London and elsewhere reported their findings from a clinical trial of the rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra, which is also known as tocilizumab.

They say while mortality rate was 35.8 percent for about 400 patients in a control group, it was reduced by more than 7 points to 28 percent for about 350 people who received the drug.

According to NHK, the group said another rheumatoid arthritis drug also showed a similar effect.

Actemra was developed by Japan's Osaka University and Chugai Pharmaceutical, among others. It is expected to help inhibit the overreaction of the immune system.

The British government said on its website that it encourages the use of the drugs to treat COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Agencies

US Lawmakers’ Push To Impeach President Donald Trump
Jan 11, 2021
Rhino Population Increases In Bardiya Park
Jan 11, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Urges Former Justices To Respect Supreme Court
Jan 10, 2021
India To Begin Vaccine Rollout On 16 January 3 Crore Health Staff Are First In Line
Jan 10, 2021
Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Passenger Plane Missing After Take-off
Jan 09, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 259 New Cases, 513 Recovery And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 4 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 194 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 362 New Cases, 699 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Infections Top 88 Million By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 207 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

PRITHVI NARAYAN SHAH: Remembered For A Reason By Keshab Poudel Jan 11, 2021
NEPAL ARMY Preserving History By A Correspondent Jan 11, 2021
US Lawmakers’ Push To Impeach President Donald Trump By Agencies Jan 11, 2021
Rhino Population Increases In Bardiya Park By Agencies Jan 11, 2021
Weather Forecasting For January 11: Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2021
Prime Minister Oli Urges Former Justices To Respect Supreme Court By Agencies Jan 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75