Global IME Opens 244 Branchless Branch In Kanchanpur

Jan. 12, 2021, 4:11 p.m.

Global IME Bank has started banking service in Kuluwapur Bajar of Kanchanpur district through branchless branch. Following the operation of this branch, the total numbers of branchless section reaches to 244.

According to a press statement issued by the bank, head of Surdur Paschim Province Global IME Bank Mukunda Prasad Bhatta and chairman of Kaluwapur Margent Committee Hari Bahadur Gaura jointly inaugurated the branchless section of the bank.

The bank has appointed Ganaram Rana as a representative of the bank. Under the branchless banking, people leaving in rural parts of the Nepal can receive banking services through the representatives.

The branchless section also helps to open deposit account, draw the limited cash and deposit saving and other facilities. People can also receive balance sheet of their account.

