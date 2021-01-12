Kathmandu Valley Reports 259 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 259 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5300 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 259 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 259 cases, Kathmandu districts record 221 number cases followed by 29 Lalitpur and Bhaktapur 9. There are 230 patients are in ICU and 37 in ventilator.

With 430 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 265698.