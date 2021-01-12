Weather Forecast For January 12:Thick Fog Likely In Terai Region

Weather Forecast For January 12:Thick Fog Likely In Terai Region

Jan. 12, 2021, 7:24 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province , partly cloudy in Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be thick fog likely to occur at some areas in the terai regions. There will slightly fall in day time temperature.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. Slightly rise in night time temperature tonight.

