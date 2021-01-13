COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 445 New Cases, 414 Recovery And 5 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 445 New Cases, 414 Recovery And 5 Deaths

Jan. 13, 2021, 4:45 p.m.

With 430 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 266143.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4156 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 445 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 414 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 250772 the recovery rate is 97. 61 percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1937. There are 44434 are active cases in the country.

