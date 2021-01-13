Kathmandu Valley Reports 246 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4154 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 246 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 246 cases, Kathmandu districts records 189 number cases followed by 38 Lalitpur and 19 Bhaktapur . There are 144 patients are in ICU and 35 in ventilator.

With 430 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 266143.