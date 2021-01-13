Nepal And India To Discuss The Whole Gamut Of Bilateral Relations

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will visit India from 14 to 16 January 2021 for the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission Meeting will discuss the whole gamut of Nepal-India bilateral relations, including trade, transit, energy, boundary, COVID-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism, culture, among others.

While in New Delhi, the Foreign Minister will also meet with the high-level dignitaries of India.

The Nepali delegation will consist of the Ambassador of Nepal to India, Foreign Secretary, Health Secretary, and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Minister Gyawali is scheduled to return to Nepal on 16 January 2021.