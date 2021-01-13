Rain Will Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province

There are partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. Slightly fall in day time temperature.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in the terai areas of Sudur Pashchim Province , and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

A team of meteorologists had forecast at least light rainfall across the country while a westerly system was entering Nepal on Sunday last week reports The Rising Nepal.

According to a daily, But the expectation became false with no rainfall in many places and traces only in a few places across the country. Light rain gives up to 2 to 4 millimeters of precipitation.

Westerly System loosed its steam very soon and since Wednesday of the last week, the country has been witnessing fine weather along with Kathmandu Valley with the presence of clear sun radiations.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is a slim chance of the existing minimum temperature going further down rapidly due to the absence of possibilities of any significant system that could bring adequate rainfall and cold wind in the coming days.

Barun Paudel, a senior meteorologist at the Division, said that since there was no possibility of any significant weather system, this winter is expected to end as a dry winter.

“If the current trend of daily weather continues till a few days, the minimum temperature won’t decrease dramatically until and unless the appearance of any strong weather system.” Paudel told The Rising Nepal Online, “So there is no chance of increasing severe cold and this winter is likely to be marked as a dry one.”

He informed that winter rain is very important for not only winter crops but also for recharge of the Himalayas. Above 5,500 meters, rain falls as snow. Winter precipitation that mainly falls from November to February in Nepal recharges the Himalayas and glaciers whose meltwater in summer is the main source of supply for various rivers.

Winter crops, including wheat, pulses, mustard, and potato require at least light rain to grow. It has been said that the rain from mid-December to mid-January is considered a boon for winter crops.

But in a country where winter rain covers 3.5 per cent of total annual rainfall, only trace rainfalls have been recorded throughout the country so far this year.

The average rainfall in Nepal is about 1600 mm, with about 80 per cent of rainfall occurring during the monsoon season from June and September.

Min Kaumar Aryal, another senior meteorologist at the DHM, said that except for the eastern region’s local system and morning time fog in the Terai range, the country has been dominated by fine weather.

“Due to the presence of clear radiation, maximum temperature has begun to rise with fine weather. If no significant weather system meddles in, we will see this winter’s exit with no rain and no nail-biting cold.”

He added that if any system came with no precipitation like the previous one that would also not decrease the minimum temperature though people feel colder due to the cloudy sky blocks rays of the sun.

Though the reasons behind the increase of dry winters, no fall of temperature as in the distant past, and extreme changes in weather are taken as an impact of Climate change, meteorologists consider it as the regular phenomena of changing weather patterns.