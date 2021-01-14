Himalayan Bank Ltd’s 28th AGM Concluded

The 28th Annual General Meeting of Himalayan Bank Limited has been concluded.

The AGM of the Bank was hosted through video conference in compliance to the circular issued by Government Of Nepal to minimize spread of COVID-19.

The AGM has approved to distribute 14 percent Bonus Share and 6 percent Cash Dividend (including Tax) of its Paid-up Capital to its valued shareholders. After the distribution of Bonus Share, the paid-up capital of the Bank will stand at Rs. 10.68 Billion.

The Bank's 28th Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2019/20 was presented in AGM and also highlighted that the Bank is continuously improving its service because of the trust of the valued customers and creative effort of the Management.

Bank has become one of the leading, reliable and secured banks in Nepalese financial sector during the period of last 28 years; and the Bank is committed to provide prompt and standard banking services.

At present, HBL has been extending banking services through its 70 Branch Offices, 4 Extension Counters, 146 ATM Booths and more than 4200 POS terminals through out the country. During the review period, the Bank’s total deposit reached Rs. 131.86 Billion, an increase of 16.60 percent compared to previous year. Similarly, the loans and advances reached to Rs. 107.29 Billion during the review period, an increment of 9.25 percent compared to previous year. Addition to this, the NPA of the Bank has also dropped to 1.01 percent. The shareholders also expressed their satisfaction as the Bank has been able to hold on to its financial amidst the pandemic.