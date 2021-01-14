Weather Forecasting For January 14: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Lumbini Province

Under the influence of western disturbance and local disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the terai areas of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

