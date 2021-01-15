UN Agencies In Asia-Pacific To announce Widening Impact Of Unaffordable Diets

Joint report by FAO, UNICEF, WFP, WHO, a publication reveals new figures on the lack of an affordable diet that impacts nutrition for hundreds of millions of additional people in Asia-Pacific. According to report, maternal and child diets most vulnerable. Fears that COVID-19 economic impact will worsen the situation

With 350 million people in Asia and the Pacific already undernourished before COVID-19 struck, the economic impact of the pandemic on the world’s most populous region is threatening to further undermine efforts to improve nutrition and diets in the region, says a new report jointly published by four specialized agencies of the United Nations.

According to a press release issued by FAO, the publication reveals new figures on the lack of an affordable diet that impacts nutrition for hundreds of millions of additional people in Asia-Pacific, particularly maternal and child diets.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UNICEF, World Food Programme and World Health Organization are pleased to invite media and other interested parties to attend this year’s virtual launch and online discussion about the Asia and Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2020 #SOFI2020

The report’s findings will be presented followed by a virtual panel event including these speakers: Senley Levi Filualea, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Solomon Islands, Emorn Udomkesmalee, adjunct associate professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Sania Nishtar, special assistant to the prime minister of Pakistan on poverty alleviation and social safety nets.

This event is free and open to all and will take place online on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 from 11 am until 12:30 pm Bangkok time (GMT+7)