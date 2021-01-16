COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 477 Recovery And 6 Deaths

With 240 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267056.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3819 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 240 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 477 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 261044 he recovery rate is 97.66 percent.

As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with4058 are active cases in the country.