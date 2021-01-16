Weather Forecasting For January 16: Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province

Jan. 16, 2021, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1. Slightly fall in day time temperature.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , partly cloudy in the terai areas of Sudur Pashchim Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

