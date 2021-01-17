COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 400 Recovery And 5 Deaths

With 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267322.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 266 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 400 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 261444. The recovery rate is 97.66 percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total cases reached to 1959 with 3919 are active cases in the country.