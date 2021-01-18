Corporate Houses need To Support For Improvement Of Quality of Education: Binod Kumar Chaudhary

Chairman of Chaudhary Group of Industry and the Member of Parliament Binod Kumar Chaudhary said that education is an important fundamental aspect of human life, considered as one of the most valuable gifts bestowed upon humanity stressing that none of our children left behind in education in whatever conditions.

Addressing The World Education Conference 2021 as a chief guest, Chaudhary said that there need to stress to quality education to improve the life of people around the globe.

Organized by the Policy Times and Shiv Nadar University, various speakers expressed their view on the World Education Conference 2021 - The First online global Virtual conference.

Industrialist Chaudhary said that if big corporate houses should help for quality education under their Corporate Social Responsibility, there can be made progress in global human development.

“Being as fundamental rights, the education can show an individual to understand the world,” said Chaudhary. Education provides light in the darkness even at the time of frustration in professional life. Thus there is no alternative to quality education.” He said that Nepal and India have huge numbers of the youth population. “If we provide quality and timely education to this generation, future will be brighter in itself.”

He said that education not only for archiving success in profession, entrepreneurs, the education will also make the life beautiful. He added that it can change the perceptions of life. Chaudhary said that under CG Corp Global CG education has been working globally for quality education through volunteerism. He said that Chaudhary Foundation has been running digital classrooms as a program adding that the program aims to increase access of Nepali Children in the worldwide quality education programs.