COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 322 New Cases, 374 Recovery And 5 Deaths

With 322 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 267644.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4306 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 322 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 374 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 261818. The recovery rate is 97.82 percent.
As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and the total cases reached to 1965 with 3861 are active cases in the country.
