Regmi Appointed Nepali Ambassador To UK

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has today appointed former Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi to the post of Nepali Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Regmi was appointed as the Ambassador of Nepal to the United Kingdom on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers and as per Article 282 of the Constitution, reads a press release issued by Assistant Spokesperson of the Office of the President, Keshav Prasad Ghimire.