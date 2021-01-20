COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 318 New Cases, 383 Recovery And 6 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 318 New Cases, 383 Recovery And 6 Deaths

Jan. 20, 2021, 4:52 p.m.

With 318 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268310.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5012 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 318 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 383 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 264642 the recovery rate is 97.89 percent.

As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and 33693 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District
Jan 20, 2021
UN Agencies Warn Economic Impact Of COVID-19
Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns
Jan 20, 2021
India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya
Jan 20, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 40 minutes ago
India To Supply Bhutan AstraZeneca And Oxford University Vaccine From Tomorrow By REUTERS 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 218 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 348 New Cases, 441 Recovery And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
WHO Warns On Vaccine Inequality By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Joe Biden To Be Sworn In As 46th US President By Agencies Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
UN Agencies Warn Economic Impact Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Democratic Distortions Bite Back By Dipak Gyawali Jan 20, 2021
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 By Agencies Jan 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75