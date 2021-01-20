COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 318 New Cases, 383 Recovery And 6 Deaths

With 318 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268310.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5012 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 318 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 383 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 264642 the recovery rate is 97.89 percent.
As many as 6 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and 33693 are active cases in the country.
