Donald Trump's Farewell: We Did What We Came To Do

Donald Trump's Farewell: We Did What We Came To Do

Jan. 20, 2021, 7:24 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has made his farewell address before leaving office, saying: "We did what we came to do - and so much more."

In a video posted on YouTube, he said he took on "the tough battles, the hardest fights... because that's what you elected me to do".

Mr Trump has still not fully accepted the result of last November's election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Biden will be sworn in as president on Wednesday.

The last two weeks of Mr Trump's term have been dominated by the fallout from the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, when a mob of his supporters stormed Congress, seeking to overturn the election result.

"Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," Mr Trump said in his video, in which he did not acknowledge his successor by name.

Mr Trump himself has been impeached for "incitement of insurrection" over the attack and will face trial in the Senate after he leaves office. If convicted, he could be barred from standing for public office.

He is the first president in US history to be impeached twice. At his first trial, he was cleared on charges relating to dealings with Ukraine by the majority from his own Republican Party.

The politically motivated violence has overshadowed the growing toll from the coronavirus pandemic, in which more than 400,000 Americans have died and 24 million have been infected.

In his message, Mr Trump said his administration built "the greatest economy in the history of the world". US stock markets have rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index up 42% in 2020, and the wider S&P 500 up 15%.

However, the rest of the economy is facing more of a struggle. Employers cut jobs in December, ending a string of job gains. Retail sales have dropped in recent months, while jobless claims rise.

"Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn't about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation," Mr Trump said.

He leaves office with an approval rating of 34%, a record low for a departing president.

Source: BBC

Agencies

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021
Jan 20, 2021
PM Oli’s Special Economic Advisor Dugad Speaks
Jan 19, 2021
Regmi Appointed Nepali Ambassador To UK
Jan 19, 2021
WHO Warns On Vaccine Inequality
Jan 19, 2021
Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway To Start Service By February 2nd Week
Jan 18, 2021

More on US And Canada

How Trump's Policies Will Mark A Generation By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
All 50 US States On Alert For Armed Protests By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Trump Impeached For Inciting' US Capitol Riot By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
Pre-riot Speech Was “Totally Appropriate”: Trump By Agencies 1 week ago
FBI Warnings Amid Fears Of More Pro-Trump Violence By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
US Lawmakers’ Push To Impeach President Donald Trump By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 By Agencies Jan 20, 2021
India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Thick Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
India To Supply Bhutan AstraZeneca And Oxford University Vaccine From Tomorrow By REUTERS Jan 19, 2021
PM Oli’s Special Economic Advisor Dugad Speaks By Agencies Jan 19, 2021
Regmi Appointed Nepali Ambassador To UK By Agencies Jan 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75