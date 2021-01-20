India Provides One Million Dosages Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal, First Batch To Arrive Tomorrow

Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi informed that India would provide one million doses of vaccines to Nepal. In a joint press conference held on Wednesday with the ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Minister Tripathi said that it will arrive tomorrow.

He said that the administration of the vaccine begins a week after the arrival of the vaccine to Nepal. He said that the government has already started to train 10000 health workers to administer vaccines.

Indian ambassador to Nepal Kwatra said that India is providing the first batch of vaccines to Nepal in grant. He said that India has been supporting Nepal to fight COVID-19 since last year providing medicines and other equipment as well.

The government is administering 3 percent of front-line health works, sanitation workers, security personal and persons involved in death body management. In the second round, the government will offer vaccines to people above 75 years old.