Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District

Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District

Jan. 20, 2021, 4:31 p.m.

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal YOSHIOKA Yuzo signed a grant contract with Keshab Raj Bist, Principal of Shree Latinath Secondary School, for constructing a Vocational Training Center in Darchula District.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 82,953 (about NPR 9.68 million).

The project aims to develop skills and increase employment opportunities. The vocational training center will provide a proper environment to deliver trainings related to both.

At the online grant signing ceremony, Mr. YOSHIOKA said he believed that the project will respond to the high demand for better vocational training for the unemployed in the district.

The Shree Latinath Secondary School, a community school, was established in 1955. It offers schooling from the ECD to the 12th grade, and also technical courses. Since 2018 it has also been offering vocational training to unemployed persons in the district.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards improving the vocational skills of the participants. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 318 New Cases, 383 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Jan 20, 2021
UN Agencies Warn Economic Impact Of COVID-19
Jan 20, 2021
Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns
Jan 20, 2021
India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya
Jan 20, 2021

More on News

Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Regmi Appointed Nepali Ambassador To UK By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Fire At Basement Of Soaltee City Apartment Controlled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
UN Agencies In Asia-Pacific To announce Widening Impact Of Unaffordable Diets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting Start By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Joe Biden To Be Sworn In As 46th US President By Agencies Jan 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 318 New Cases, 383 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
UN Agencies Warn Economic Impact Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Democratic Distortions Bite Back By Dipak Gyawali Jan 20, 2021
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 By Agencies Jan 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75