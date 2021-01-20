Japanese Assistance For Building A Vocational Training Center In Darchula District

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal YOSHIOKA Yuzo signed a grant contract with Keshab Raj Bist, Principal of Shree Latinath Secondary School, for constructing a Vocational Training Center in Darchula District.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 82,953 (about NPR 9.68 million).

The project aims to develop skills and increase employment opportunities. The vocational training center will provide a proper environment to deliver trainings related to both.

At the online grant signing ceremony, Mr. YOSHIOKA said he believed that the project will respond to the high demand for better vocational training for the unemployed in the district.

The Shree Latinath Secondary School, a community school, was established in 1955. It offers schooling from the ECD to the 12th grade, and also technical courses. Since 2018 it has also been offering vocational training to unemployed persons in the district.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards improving the vocational skills of the participants. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.