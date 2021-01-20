Japanese Assistance For Treating Severe Burns

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal YOSHIOKA Yuzo, signed a grant contract with Dr. Santosh Bikram Bhandari, Medical Director of Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital, for installing medical equipment for treating patients with severe burns in Kathmandu District.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 90,550 (about NPR 10.57 million).

The project will support the installation of medical equipment, including two ventilators and micrografting equipment.

At the online grant signing ceremony, Mr. YOSHIOKA said that he believes this project will help the hospital to respond to the high demand for better services for patients with severe burns.

The Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital, established in 1997, has been offering specialized plastic and reconstructive surgeries, and other medical services including the treatment of burns and post-burn contractures, deformities and plastic surgeries.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards improving medical services for patients with severe burns and also contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.