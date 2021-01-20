Kathmandu Valley Confirms 145 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5012 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 145 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 145 cases, Kathmandu districts records 145 number cases followed by 26 Lalitpur and 3 Bhaktapur . There are 165 patients are in ICU and 33 in ventilator.

With 318 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268310.