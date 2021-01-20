Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Thick Fog In Terai

Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Thick Fog In Plain

Jan. 20, 2021, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight. During this time, the effect of fog was seen on the plains of Nepal.

A cyclonic system is seen over north-eastern Bihar and adjoining areas. A trough is extending from north-eastern Bihar to southern Haryana.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya
Jan 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 218 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 348 New Cases, 441 Recovery And 4 Deaths
Jan 19, 2021
Fire At Basement Of Soaltee City Apartment Controlled
Jan 19, 2021
Weather Forecasting For January 19: Partly Cloudy In Proinces 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Jan 19, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting For January 19: Partly Cloudy In Proinces 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Update Forecast January 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Cold Wave Disrupts Normal Life Tarai By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Moderate To Dense Fog Across Southern Terai Of Neal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For January 16: Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Cold Wave Continue In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 By Agencies Jan 20, 2021
India To Provide Nepal Bharat Biotech Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Soon: Ambassador Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2021
Donald Trump's Farewell: We Did What We Came To Do By Agencies Jan 20, 2021
India To Supply Bhutan AstraZeneca And Oxford University Vaccine From Tomorrow By REUTERS Jan 19, 2021
PM Oli’s Special Economic Advisor Dugad Speaks By Agencies Jan 19, 2021
Regmi Appointed Nepali Ambassador To UK By Agencies Jan 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75