Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Thick Fog In Terai

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight. During this time, the effect of fog was seen on the plains of Nepal.

A cyclonic system is seen over north-eastern Bihar and adjoining areas. A trough is extending from north-eastern Bihar to southern Haryana.