Kathmandu Valley Confirms 198 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 198 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5080 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 198 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 109 cases, Kathmandu districts records 146 number cases followed by 36 Lalitpur and 16 Bhaktapur . There are 150 patients are in ICU and 34 in ventilator.

With 336 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268646.