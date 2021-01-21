Minister Gyawali Stresses The Need To Ensure Easy And Affordable Access To Vaccines

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has stressed on close cooperation among the Member States and partnership with private business for fighting COVID-19 pandemic to bring all aspects of lives, livelihoods, and economies to normalcy, including the tourism sector. The Foreign Minister highlighted the urgent need to ensure easy and affordable access to vaccines and other essential medical items to this end.

Addressing the 17th Ministerial Meeting of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) held virtually today under the theme, “The New Normal and Safe and Healthy Tourism,” said that the top priority of the Government of Nepal is to protect people’s lives from the disease and hunger, the Foreign Minister said that Nepal has scrupulously been executing safety, health and sanitation protocols in all tourism related activities focusing to save jobs and keep the economy afloat.

The Foreign Minister said that development and improvement of quality of infrastructures is a key to build all modes of connectivity in ACD region, narrow the development gap, and achieve equitable and inclusive growth, especially for a landlocked country like Nepal. He emphasized the need to enhance cooperation and collaboration for mitigation and adaption of the adverse impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

Expressing Nepal's full confidence on principles, values and goals of the ACD, the Foreign Minister said that ACD should play a significant role in strengthening mutual trust, forging common understanding, and promoting cooperation and collaboration among the Member States for peace, stability, shared development, and prosperity of the Asian nations.

The Meeting was hosted by the Republic of Turkey, the current Chair of the ACD.

The Nepali delegation led by the Foreign Minister included Foreign Secretary Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.