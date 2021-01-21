President Bhandari And PM Oli Congratulate President Biden On Assumption Of The Office Of The United States

Separate messages of felicitations from the top leadership of Nepal have been transmitted to the high offices of the United States of America todayon the assumption of the office by the newly elected leadership.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. on his assumption of the office of the 46th President of the United States.In her message, President has underlined the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Appreciating the US cooperation to socioeconomic development of Nepal, the President has expressed her confidence that the rich and multi-faceted Nepal-US relations will continue to deepen and expand during the tenure of President Biden. She has extended best wishes to the new leadership for a successful tenure andalso inaddressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, in a congratulatory message to his US counterpart Ms. Kamala Devi Harris, has commended the historic election of the first female Vice-President in the United States. Vice President, in his message, has expressed appreciation to thepriorities of the new US administrationto the topical issues such as gender equality, social justice and climate change.

In his message, Prime Minister Mr. KP Sharma Oli has expressed his confidence that the United States will continue to achieve progress and prosperity under theable leadership of President Biden. Reaffirming Nepal’s commitment to longstanding friendship with the United States, the Prime Minister has expressed Nepal’s desireto work together with the new US leadership at the bilateral level on matters of mutual interests and towards advancingagendas of global importance at the multilateral level. He has expressed confidence that the bilateral relations, underpinned by cooperation, economic partnerships as well as people-to-people contacts, will reach new heights in the years ahead.

Likewise, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairperson of the National Assembly,also sent a congratulatory message to Ms. Harris, who as Vice-President also presidesover the United States Senate. In his message, Chairperson has expressed his willingness to work closely with Ms. Harris towards further strengthening the bilateral ties and enhancingcooperation between the Federal Parliament of Nepal and the US Congress.