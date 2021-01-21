Weather Forecast For January 21: Partly To Generally Cloudy

Jan. 21, 2021, 7:33 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country tonight.

