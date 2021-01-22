COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 302 New Cases, 480 Recovery And 7 Deaths

With 302 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268948.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3546 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 302 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 480 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 263348 the recovery rate is 97.92 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with 3614 are active cases in the country.