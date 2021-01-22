Dahal-Nepal Led Communist Faction Held A Mass Protest Rally

Dahal-Nepal Led Communist Faction Held A Mass Protest Rally

Jan. 22, 2021, 4:37 p.m.

Dahal-Nepal led faction of NCP held a mass protest rally with the attendance of Thousands of people in Kathmandu

Co-chair of Dahal-Nepal faction of NCP Madhav Kumar Nepal compared prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli as a dictator. Addressing the mass meeting, he said Oli is like Hitler in his style.

Seasoned community leader and former Prime Minister Nepal warned that the dissolution of the house is unacceptable for them because it is unconstitutional. “ There is no other option than to revive the house. People will accept nothing less than a revival,” said Nepal.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that his group of original NCP and Oli led group is just a power monger.

Led by the co-chair of the group — Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal along with other top leaders, thousands of protesters walking the roads of the capital city to meet at a mass gathering.

Dahal-Nepal-protest-rally-2-1536x1024.jpg

The splinter group of ruling NCP took out rallies from multiple places today giving continuance to its protests against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move to dismantle the House of Representatives.

Protesters have come out in large numbers from all three districts of Kathmandu valley. This has caused difficulties in the movement of people as well as vehicles in the main and by-roads of the city.

Meanwhile, riot police were on patrol to prevent any untoward incidents. The NCP faction planned to gather at Bhrikutimandap to protest the “unconstitutional and undemocratic move” on the part of the Prime Minister, also the chairperson of the other NCP faction.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 112 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 302 New Cases, 480 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Jan 22, 2021
Biden Administration Wants To Partner With Nepal To Meet The Common Challenges
Jan 22, 2021
Hero Motorcorp Surpasses The Monumental 100 Million Cumulative Production Milestone
Jan 22, 2021
India Provides One Million Doses Of India Made COVID-19 Vaccine to Nepal
Jan 22, 2021

More on Politics

POLITICS Fight To Finish By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago
Prime Minister Oli Urges Former Justices To Respect Supreme Court By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Dissolution Of House Of Representative Is Prerogative Of Prime Minister: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
RPP Organized A Motorcycle Rally Demanding Restoration Of Monarchy And Hindu State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
PM Oli Included Nine New Faces By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
POLITICS OF DISSOLUTION: Unresolved For Seven Decades By Keshab Poudel 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Low Politics In The High Himalayas By S. Ramesh Jan 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 112 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 302 New Cases, 480 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2021
Biden Administration Wants To Partner With Nepal To Meet The Common Challenges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2021
Hero Motorcorp Surpasses The Monumental 100 Million Cumulative Production Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2021
India Provides One Million Doses Of India Made COVID-19 Vaccine to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75