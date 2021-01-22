Hero Motorcorp Surpasses The Monumental 100 Million Cumulative Production Milestone

Jan. 22, 2021, 3:27 p.m.

Hero Motorcrop becomes the only Indian Automotive Manufacturer To Achieve The Incredible Landmark

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand.

This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp’s achievement of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 Million units coming in a span of just seven years.

Focused on Sustainable Growth, Hero MotoCorp has been building value for communities across the globe and acting as an economic multiplier with its sales, R&D and manufacturing ecosystems. It also continuously works towards the progress of the societies it operates in.

Dr. Pawan Munjal- Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp with global movie icon, Shah Rukh Khan at the unveiling of the company’s 100 millionth motorcycle - The Xtreme 160R (1).JPG

To mark the occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi. The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) – which will go on sale from February 2021.

Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Dr. Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years.

During this timeframe, the Company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes and upgrades - every year.

Hero MotoCorp also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India. It will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies.

Hero MotoCorp will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products. The Company will also continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

“Hero MotoCorp has been at the fore-front of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices. It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company. Most importantly, this is a celebration of the customers who continue to shower their love and faith on Hero,” said Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp

“This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s Brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations.

“We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our Vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions.”

