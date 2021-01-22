Kathmandu Valley Confirms 112 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 112new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3546 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 112 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 112 cases, Kathmandu districts records 90 cases followed by 13 Lalitpur and 9 Bhaktapur . With 302 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268948.